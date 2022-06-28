Greensboro company sued for allegedly forcing employees to participate in prayer sessions

GREENSBORO — The federal government is suing a local company claiming it forced workers to participate in prayer sessions as a condition of employment and sometimes "took roll" to ensure compliance.

According to a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Aurora Pro Services, a Greensboro home service and repair company, violated federal law when it required employees to participate in Christian prayer sessions as a condition of employment. The company also retaliated against employees who opposed the unlawful practice, the EEOC contends in the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Greensboro on behalf of former employees John McGaha and Mackenzie Saunders. It said that McGaha's pay was reduced by 50% days after he asked to be excused from the prayer meetings. He and Saunders ultimately were fired "on the basis of their religious beliefs ... and in retaliation for their opposition to the prayer meetings," the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, McGaha, who was a construction manager, is atheist and Saunders, who was a customer service representative, is agnostic.

The company's CEO and founder, Oscar D. Lopez, denied the allegations in an emailed statement to the News & Record.

"No employee has ever been fired or will ever be fired for refusing to believe in Christ or for refusing to pray," said Lopez, who is not personally named in the lawsuit. "We are a Christian company that encourages prayer and encourages employees to openly express their Christian faith and disciple to one another. We believe in the power of the gospel."

However, according to the lawsuit, since at least June 2020, the company required all staffers to attend daily, employer-led Christian prayer meetings. Although the meetings also briefly addressed business matters at the close, the EEOC contends they were primarily religious in nature.

Employees gathered in a circle while the company owner and others read Bible scripture, Christian devotionals and solicitated prayer requests from employees, the EEOC said.

"Prayers were sometimes requested and offered for poor performing employees, who were identified by name," the lawsuit states.

The prayer meetings could last 45 minutes or longer, the EEOC said. In the lawsuit, Saunders described Lopez's behavior as “ranting.”

"Saunders began to feel as though the meetings became 'cult-like' after the owner required everyone to recite the Catholic version of the Lord’s Prayer in unison," the lawsuit said.

On one occasion, Lopez asked McGaha to lead the Christian prayer, which he declined, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the owner threatened McGaha’s job if he did not participate in the prayer meetings, stating: “You have to participate. If you do not participate, that is OK, you don’t have to work here. You are getting paid to be here.”

The wording Lopez is alleged to have used is nearly identical to one posted on a Facebook video four days after McGaha was fired on Sept. 4, 2020. Asked about the circumstances of that video, Lopez said that it was a setup by the employee. "He was purposely trying to get fired," Lopez said in an email. "I tried very hard not to fire him by stating to him that he had to participate. When you are put on the spot and you're already upset it is very easy to choose the wrong words."

In January 2021, two or three weeks after Saunders quit attending the prayer meetings,"(t)he owner told Ms. Saunders she was being discharged because she was 'not a good fit' for the company," according to the lawsuit.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits religious discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in the workplace. The EEOC is seeking compensatory and punitive damages on behalf of the two employees and an injunction against the company to end any ongoing discrimination based on religion and to take steps to prevent such unlawful conduct in the future.

“Federal law protects employees from having to choose between their sincerely held religious beliefs and their jobs,” Melinda C. Dugas, a regional attorney for the EEOC's Charlotte District, said in a news release. “Employers who sponsor prayer meetings in the workplace have a legal obligation to accommodate employees whose personal religious or spiritual views conflict with the company’s practice.”

Lopez said in his statement: "I will die on a hill for our beliefs because Christ died a horrible death on a hill for our sins. We hope that when all of this is said and done, more companies will stand up for their Christian beliefs and bring the gospel into their workplace without fear or shame."

