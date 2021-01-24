Greensboro convenience store robbed early Saturday, police say

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 6:11 a.m. to the Express Mart at 3101 Summit Avenue after the robbery was reported. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a dark colored SUV. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.