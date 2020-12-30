GREENSBORO — A triple slaying on New Year’s Day was the first in a series of violent 2020 crimes that left the city and police searching for not just answers, but solutions.

Brittany Christina McKinney was charged with the Jan. 1 shooting deaths of her 10-year-old daughter, Mkenzie; niece Serenity Taliem Rose, 2; and friend Jerry Griffin, 61. The 29-year-old McKinney was put on suicide watch at the jail.

The three deaths were the first of 61 killings in Greensboro this year, a record that shatters the city’s previous high of 45 in 2019.

In an effort to combat the increase in fatal shootings, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James held news conferences in July and November, pleading for an end to what he called “senseless violence.”

After seven killings in the first seven days of July, James told the community that the Greensboro Police Department was in “uncharted territory” investigating the string of deaths, all of which involved guns.

At the time, there were 29 homicide victims in Greensboro, as compared with 22 for the same period in 2019. James, who has been with the department for about 24 years, said the total in July was even higher than the annual totals the department saw when he first joined the police force.

“If we continue on this pace, we will certainly break a record and we don’t want to break that record,” James said.

Despite his pleas, the violence continued. The previous year's record was broken by late October when 30-year-old Leon Devince Williams was found on Andrew Street with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. He died several days later.

The city has rarely gone more than a week without a killing, though it did receive a short break from the violence in March, when Greensboro did not document a single homicide.

Some of the homicides have been "bold and brazen," as James put it at his most recent news conference in late November.

On Nov. 16, three people were shot — one fatally — outside of the Greensboro courthouse in broad daylight. A few days later, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Sterling Jaisean Tyler, a High Point man.

But most of the killings have occurred either late at night or during the early hours of the morning when most Greensboro residents are sleeping. Primarily, they've been confined to east Greensboro.

Underlying factors

What caused the startling uptick in violence? James isn’t sure.

In July, he pondered it had to do with it being summer, a time of year in which crimes are known to spike. But in November, he hinted that he believes there isn't one simple reason. Instead, he pointed to a number of possible underlying factors.

James said limited access to employment, housing, education and mental and physical health care leads people to become involved in violent crime. Joined by Mayor Nancy Vaughan and several City Council members at the latest conference, James said the violence in Greensboro requires a "community response." Even if the violence is mostly confined to east Greensboro, he said it's an issue the entire city should be concerned about.

Vaughan and council members said they backed James in his mission, adding that they would assist him and the department in getting the resources they need to fight the growing criminal activity.

More resources

James appeared before the Greensboro City Council at a meeting in December. They discussed resources for the department, including enough funding to pay overtime to officers for shifts to compensate for 25 vacant positions.

In addition to hiring five new homicide detectives, James also mentioned the need for new technology. He said cameras that track license plates in the downtown area, for example, would have made it easier to pinpoint assailants involved in a shooting at the courthouse.

So far, 32 arrests have been made in connection to the 61 killings, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

While it's been difficult to determine what's causing the influx of violent crimes and how to stop it, the department is aware of the demographic that is most commonly behind the shootings.

According to James, the perpetrators — not to mention many of the victims — are mostly in their late teens and early 20s. Of the 61, seven are white, three are Hispanic and 51 are Black.

James expressed his concern at the November news conference that the criminals his officers are encountering are getting younger.

"If you're 17 or 18 and you're using a gun, just three or four years ago, you were probably in middle school," James said. "How do you get from middle school to carrying a gun and willing to shoot people?"

With the surge in gun-related crimes, the department is trying to confiscate more illegal guns. Well over 1,000 guns have been collected, but the number of firearm-related assaults remains high.

As of Dec. 27, Glenn said 1,337 people have been victim of assaults with firearms in 2020, about a 20% increase from the previous year.

National ranking

Greensboro's reputation has made national news as well.

A list of the most dangerous cities in America by CBS, based on 2019 data, ranked Greensboro as the 41st most dangerous city in 2020. Greensboro's spot on the list is likely to climb in the coming year given the 2020 homicide and violent crimes data.

But Glenn remains confident that the violence in 2020 can be turned around.

The department has added resources to its patrol division by approving overtime for officers, filling open positions in patrol, he said.

"This will increase our resources for call answering and proactive patrols," Glenn explained.

Adding detectives to the Criminal Investigation Division will ensure the department's ability to investigate new crimes.

Glenn said the department also is continuing to look for ways to improve relationships in the most affected communities. James' plans as chief to form a deeper connection with Greensboro residents who were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which discouraged face-to-face interactions.

Could the pandemic have had something to do with the increase in crime? James never definitively said so during the news conferences, but did say that getting officers out into the community and showing their faces was a huge part of building a connection between police and residents.

Glenn said the department will support ideas coming from the community aimed at reducing violence.

"(We understand) that a majority of the issues we face as a community cannot be solved only by the police," Glenn said.

But he said the department is confident the community will work together to make Greensboro "safe for all people."

Crime Stoppers Anyone with information about any of Greensboro's homicides is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Greensboro homicides in 2020

Jan. 1: Jerry Griffin, 61, Mkenzie Denise McKinney, 10, and Serenity Taliem Rose, 2, all of Greensboro. Brittany Christina McKinney was charged with three counts of murder. After fatally shooting her 10-year-old daughter, 2-year-old niece and Griffin, McKinney was located by police and arrested.

Jan. 20: Brannon Alexander Tyson, 18. Officers located Tyson with a gunshot wound after responding to an assault reported in the 4700 block of Fewell Road.

Feb. 15: Mario Alberto Bustamante Rodriguez, 20, of Winston-Salem. Rodriguez was shot in the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road and later died at a hospital. A 17-year-old, whom police did not identify, was arrested in the killing.

Feb. 29: Malik Harris, 18. While attempting to rob NC Tobacco at 1000 Summit Ave., Harris was shot by a customer while armed with a gun. No charges were filed.

April 2: Zane Crosson, 28. Police found Crosson with a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home on Creek Ridge Road. He later died from his injuries.

April 3: Tiffany Nelson, 23, of Greensboro. Nelson was found dead when officers responded to Lowdermilk Street around 1 p.m.

April 12: Aisjon Teasley, 23. Teasley died after being found suffering from a gunshot wound on Mystic Drive.

April 17: Robert Bernard Phillips, 44. Phillips was one of three gunshot wound victims police discovered on Beckford Drive while responding to an aggravated assault. He later died in the hospital. Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, of Greensboro was charged in the death.

April 21: Decarrio Armani James, 17. James was stabbed in a parking lot on Randleman Road. Joshua Claudio Perez, 23, of Greensboro was arrested and charged with murder.

April 25: Dorian L. Patterson Sr., 50. Patterson died at the scene after being shot on Haywood Street.

April 27: Deidre Ingram-Hope, 54. Hope was stabbed on Rugby Street. Levonne Shontol Lemon, 41, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder.

April 28: Michael Louis Goins, 61, of Greensboro. Goins' body was found on Lama Street, but police have not said how he died.

April 29: Deionte Hall, 19, of Greensboro. Hall was shot outside of an apartment complex on Covey Lane.

May 9: Harold Lyndell Plummer, 52, of Greensboro. Plummer was found shot in the area of Dawson Avenue and Abington Drive. He died at the hospital.

May 19: Frederick Elijah Green, 28, of Greensboro. Green was shot in a parking lot on West Wendover Avenue. Rodney Damian Artison, 27, was arrested in connection to Green’s death.

May 28: Carl Edward Melton Jr., 26, of Thomasville. Melton and another man were found with gunshot wounds on Strasbourg Drive.

May 29: Xavier Isaiah Jabbar Torrence, 21, of Greensboro. Torrence was found after police responded to a report of shots fired on Glendale Drive.

June 14: Christopher Lopez, 20. Lopez was shot on Bulla Street. Yasin Amir Kaitin Jones, 22, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

June 14: Cedric Dwayne Blacknall, 31, of Greensboro. Blacknall was shot on Textile Drive. Police arrested Franklin Lamonte Young, 37, of Greensboro.

June 16: Brianna Nicole Smith, 21, of Greensboro. Smith was found with a gunshot wound on Trent Street and died shortly thereafter. Two Winston-Salem men, Stephon Fitzgerald Hardy, 21, and Aaron Lamont Little, 20, were arrested.

July 1: Nathaniel Pace II, 32, of Greensboro. Pace was shot on Spring Garden Street. Another man was wounded. Tommie Javon Moore III, 24, of High Point was charged with murder.

July 2: Myles Marcel Barnes, 22, of Greensboro. Barnes died at the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on East Market Street. Duane Alexander Richardson, 23; Charles Christian Richardson Jr., 22; and Sade Emonni Damon, 23; all of Greensboro, were arrested. Duane and Charles Richardson were charged with murder. Damon was charged with accessory after the fact.

July 3: Rodney Letroy Stout, 34, and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, 34, both of Greensboro. Stout and Douglas were shot on North Dudley Street. Phillip Antoine Stethon Womack, 37, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

July 5: Suzanne Polastre, 47. Polastre was found shot on South Elm-Eugene Street. Charles Anthony Pullen, 33, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

July 7: Darien Antonio McIntyre, 24. McIntyre was found shot on North O. Henry Boulevard.

July 7: Cincere Graves, 16. Graves and another teenager were shot on West Barton Street and Graves died at the hospital.

July 13: Aaron Michael Patterson, 28, of Greensboro. Police found Patterson with gunshot wounds while responding to an aggravated assault on Fairfax Road. A 16-year-old, whom police did not identify, was charged in his death.

July 14: Jonathan Rehoboth Brockett, 26, of Greensboro. Brockett was found shot at a traffic crash and later died.

July 21: Jonathan Jeffries, 39, of Greensboro. Jeffries’ body was found on Orange Street. Police arrested Anthony Van Long, but have not said how Jeffries was killed.

Aug 8: Gregory Guan Hardesty Jr., 36, of Greensboro. Hardesty was found unresponsive at the Budget Motel on Farragut Street. Kenyon Dante Dockery, 36, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Aug. 9: Michael Tyrone Mayo, 33, of Greensboro. Mayo was assaulted on South Regional Road and later died. Angelica Marie Wiley, 33, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Aug 11: Tameka Ruth Minor, 39, of Greensboro. Minor was shot at the intersection of East Market and Gillespie streets. John Oiley Mitchell, 37, of Greensboro was arrested in New Jersey and charged in the fatal shooting.

Aug. 25: Terrence Rahvon Black, 29, of Greensboro. Black was shot on Kay Street. Asmar Rasheed Hemphill, 40, of Greensboro was charged in his killing.

Aug 31: David Sterling Evans, 30, of Greensboro. Police found Evans with injuries while responding to Meadowview Road. Evans later died at the hospital. Tamarius Tyshe Merritt, 21, of Greensboro was charged with second-degree murder.

Aug 31: Tony Scott Giltrap Jr., 39, of Greensboro. Giltrap was shot near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road. Darnell Queen, 46, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Sept. 1: Andrew Milan Dove, 36, of Greensboro. Dove was shot on Floyd Street. Darien Akin Swain, 20, and Roy Lee Thomas Jr., 19, both of Greensboro, were charged with murder.

Sept. 5: Keith Lamont Edwards, 21, of Durham. Edwards died several hours after police found him while responding to an assault on Teague Street. A 17-year-old, whom police did not identify, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Sept. 5: Darwin Adonis Martinez-Hernandez, 22, of Greensboro. Hernandez was assaulted on Randleman Road. Jairo Alberto Lopez Gonzalez, 21, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Sept 20: Anthony Douglas Hill, 53, of Greensboro. Hill was struck by a vehicle on Madre Place. Paul Steven Voss Jr, 50, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Oct. 4: Elizandro Martinez Constanza, 41, of Greensboro. Constanza was found with a gunshot wound on Farmington Drive. Sergio Gutierrez Garcia, 28, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Oct 11: Devante Dino Coleman, 26, of Greensboro. Coleman was found injured when officers responded to reports of gunfire on Gate City Boulevard. He died later that day.

Oct. 18: Adam Christopher Blake, 37, of Greensboro. Blake was found with a gunshot wound on Hornaday Road and later died.

Oct. 27: Leon Devince Williams, 30. Williams was found with a gunshot wound on Andrew Street. He died several days later.

Nov. 1: Marcus Lamont McKenzie, 32, of Greensboro. McKenzie was found unresponsive and with a gunshot wound on Langley Street.

Nov. 3: Mark Freedman, 63, of Greensboro. Freedman, owner of Mark’s Restaurant, was found shot inside a vehicle outside of his restaurant.

Nov. 5: Nathaniel Talford, 27, of Greensboro. Talford was shot at the intersection of Mobile and Atlanta streets.

Nov. 9: Michael Melvin Sr., 56, of Greensboro. Melvin was shot on Curtis Street and later died.

Nov. 10: Ardoin Lazarr Smith, 30, of Greensboro. Smith was shot on Folly Court.

Nov. 15: Jalen Scott Dunston, 18, of Greensboro. Dunston, a N.C. A&T student, was found shot in the 900 block of Omaha Street. Bruce Edward Stewart, 20, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Nov. 16: Avion Imeen McLean, 20. McLean was shot outside of the Guilford County Courthouse. Sterling Jaisean Tyler, 18, of High Point was charged with murder and several other crimes.

Nov. 16: Lashon Ellerbe, 30, of Greensboro. Ellerbe was shot on Logan Street.

Nov. 22: Ivan Williamson III, 40, of Greensboro. Police found Williamson with a gunshot wound on Whisperwood Court and he died the next day. Bryan Ronrekias Little, 34, of Hope Mills was charged with murder and kidnapping.

Nov. 27: Brandon Jaquay Crawford, 39. Crawford was shot at Cheetah Club on Guilford College Road.

Dec. 3: Tiyon Amari Gibson, 31, of Greensboro. Gibson was shot on Summit Avenue.

Dec. 7: Tahj Jalin Easter, 22. Easter was found with a gunshot wound on Randleman Road and died at the hospital. Devonta Malik Williams, 18, of Greensboro was charged with murder.

Dec. 8: Darren Ryan Rollins, 20, of Jamestown. Rollins was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Meadowood Street.

Dec. 12: Christina Marie Jones, 18, of Greensboro. Jones was one of two people shot at South and Ogden streets.

Dec. 28: Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro. Smith was found with a gunshot wound at the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard. He died at the hospital.

