Greensboro, High Point police say they’re ready for possible protests as Minneapolis jury deliberates in the trial of Derek Chauvin

GREENSBORO — As the world awaits the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, law enforcement agencies in Guilford County are preparing for the potential of local protests.
Last summer, the death of George Floyd ignited worldwide protests and scrutiny of law enforcement’s treatment of Black people. Floyd, a Black man, died on Memorial Day after Chauvin — a white former Minneapolis police officer — kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.
In video footage, Floyd pleaded with Chauvin, repeatedly telling him, “I can’t breathe.”
Those words later would be shouted by protesters who took to the streets in the days, weeks and months after Floyd’s death, including at protests in Greensboro.
Most of the local protests were peaceful throughout the summer of 2020, but some demonstrations turned violent.
Store windows were broken and businesses looted. It led downtown Greensboro business owners to board up storefronts.
As of Monday evening, no businesses on Elm Street had taken that precaution.
A jury, which began deliberations late Monday afternoon, will decide if Chauvin is criminally responsible for Floyd’s death. That decision could spur more protests nationwide and locally.
So is local law enforcement ready?
Agencies are monitoring the Chauvin trial like the rest of the world, according to High Point Police Capt. Curtis Cheeks.
“Yes, we are prepared,” Cheeks said in an email Monday, “and as a police agency, we are always looking at precautions based on current events and how they may affect High Point.”
And while the department is trained for civil unrest, Cheeks said High Point police will always try to work with local groups when it comes to peaceful expressions and demonstrations.
As of Monday, the Greensboro Police Department was not aware of any planned events related to the Chauvin trial, police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
If protests do occur, Glenn said the department will have resources available to handle any events that may arise.
“The goal of Greensboro Police Department is to provide the opportunity for citizens to express their First Amendment rights while also ensuring the safety of our community,” Glenn said.
