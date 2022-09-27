Greensboro man, 28, shot to death Monday night in High Point; 20-year-old hospitalized, police say

HIGH POINT — A 28-year-old Greensboro man was shot to death Monday night in High Point and another shooting victim was hospitalized a short time later, police said in a news release.

When officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of Emily Loop, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not release the name of the man, who died at the scene.

Officers were notified that a second gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. The 20-year-old from Pleasant Garden was shot several times and required emergency surgery. The man's name and condition were not available.

Police are not releasing additional details at this time and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.