Greensboro man accused of shooting at 5 people, including a child, in High Point

HIGH POINT — Authorities have charged a Greensboro man with five counts of attempted murder in connection with an incident on Friday.

Jahdon Vance Crafton, 19, is accused shooting at five people, including a small child, in the 200 block of Brentwood Street, according to a news release from High Point police. The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

Family members of one of the victims told officers that Crafton was on Facebook Live bragging about what he did, according to the release. Officers were able to pinpoint Crafton’s location and formed a perimeter. Crafton ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended, police said.