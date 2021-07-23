Greensboro man arrested in connection to University Mart shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man wanted in a shooting that injured a store clerk was arrested in Winston-Salem Friday, police said in a news release.

Dajuan Razjae McSwain, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The arrest stems from a July 16 robbery at University Mart, 722 Warren St.

Officers responded about 10 a.m. that day to a report of a gunshot victim and found a store clerk injured, according to police.

Later that day, Crime Stoppers released photos of a man believed to be involved in the robbery.

McSwain is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center. Bail information was not immediately available.