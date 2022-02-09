 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man arrested in Four Seasons Town Centre shooting from December
0 Comments
alert top story

Greensboro man arrested in Four Seasons Town Centre shooting from December

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Greensboro man Wednesday in two shootings, one outside the Four Seasons Town Centre in December and a second one last month.

Lajauren Damitri Wimbush, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted murder in the Dec. 21 shooting, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He faces the same assault charge, along with assault in the presence of a minor, assault on a female and possession of a firearm by a felon in the Jan. 6 shooting in the 2000 block of Veasley Street.

In both shootings, one person was injured, according to police.

Wimbush is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Tuesday, Greensboro police say
Crime

1 injured in shooting Tuesday, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 10:45 a.m. to the 4800 block of Chapel Ridge Drive on a report of a shooting and found one person with injuries, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Local Capitol riots defendant seeks counsel
Crime

Local Capitol riots defendant seeks counsel

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, who is charged with six crimes, including one felony, fired his attorney in December. In a videoconference Thursday, Bennett told Judge James Boasberg of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that he is close to hiring a new lawyer.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert