Greensboro man arrested in Four Seasons Town Centre shooting from December

GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Greensboro man Wednesday in two shootings, one outside the Four Seasons Town Centre in December and a second one last month.

Lajauren Damitri Wimbush, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted murder in the Dec. 21 shooting, police said Wednesday in a news release.

He faces the same assault charge, along with assault in the presence of a minor, assault on a female and possession of a firearm by a felon in the Jan. 6 shooting in the 2000 block of Veasley Street.

In both shootings, one person was injured, according to police.

Wimbush is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.