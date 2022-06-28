 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro man arrested in slaying of 18-year-old found dead early Monday

GREENSBORO — Authorities have charged a 45-year-old Greensboro man in the slaying of an 18-year-old earlier this week.

Anthony Tyrone Nelson.JPG

Anthony Tyrone Nelson

Anthony Tyrone Nelson has been charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, of Greensboro sustained a single gunshot wound just after midnight on Monday, police said.

At about 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street. Upon arrival, officers found Locklear's body. 

Police did not reveal the circumstances that led to the shooting.

