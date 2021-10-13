 Skip to main content
Greensboro man charged in 2 sexual assault cases may have had more victims, police say
Elmarco King

King

 Courtesy of Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Authorities believe a Greensboro man arrested after being linked to two sexual assaults may have assaulted others, police said in a news release. 

On Oct. 5, police arrested and charged Elmarco Deangelo King, 22, with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense, two counts of kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation. 

The first incident was reported in September. King was arrested after the second incident on Oct. 5, according to police.

Police said they have reason to believe King may have had additional victims. Victims should call 911 to file a police report.

King is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center under a $1 million bail. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

