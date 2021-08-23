Greensboro man charged in death of bicyclist after crash Sunday evening, police say

GREENSBORO — A 26-year-old Greensboro man faces charges after a bicyclist he struck with his car Sunday evening died from her injuries, police said in a news release Monday morning.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Justin Wisse was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata west on Apache Street toward South English Street as Angela Evans, 56, of Greensboro, was riding a bicycle west on Apache Street. When both Evans and Wisse turned north onto South English Street, Wisse made contact with Evans on her bicycle before he "proceeded in a careless and reckless manner" into a driveway, then a yard, striking a fence before striking a building in the 300 block of South English Street, police said in the news release.

Evans was seriously injured, hospitalized and later succumbed to her injuries, the news release said.

Wisse was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failing to comply with driver’s license restrictions, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, according to the news release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.