Greensboro man charged in death of missing man whose body was found last week
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man initially reported missing last week, police said.

Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, was arrested Thursday morning by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release. Johnson-Harris is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.

Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, of Greensboro was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 11 p.m. Jan. 5, according to police. 

Rysyrus Whitehurst

Whitehurst 

Two days later, police said Whitehurst was found dead in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road and that his death was being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not said how Whitehurst was killed or released a motive in the slaying.

