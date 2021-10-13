Greensboro man charged in fatal barbershop shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities charged a Greensboro man after a fatal shooting at a barbershop in earlier this month, police said in a news release.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
On Oct. 4 at about 11:45 p.m., Jose Alberto Coreda, 50, of Greensboro was shot at TV Barbershop at 1600 Phillips Ave. He later died at a local hospital, police said.
Fikes is confined to the Guilford County Detention Center without bail.
