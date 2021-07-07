Greensboro man charged in last week's fatal shooting of 72-year-old woman working at Speedway

GREENSBORO — A 19-year-old Greensboro man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a 72-year-old woman working at a Speedway here last week.

Avion Carnel Bell was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. He is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said previously that Patricia Grant died after being shot about 6 a.m. July 1 while at the Speedway at 2834 Battleground Ave. Local media outlets reported she was working at the store at the time. According to her obituary, she had been a manager with Speedway for many years.

At the time of the shooting, Bell was on probation after being convicted of common law robbery in cases dating to 2019, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

A visitation and memorial service for Grant will be held on Friday and is open to the public, according to Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

The service will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro.

Condolences can also be sent online at www.serenityfhcremations.com.