Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged in a November shooting that killed another local man.
Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, was arrested Tuesday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, also of Greensboro.
Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. Nov. 16 to a report of a gun fired at 1017 Logan St. and found Ellerbe injured. He died the next day.
Whorley is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.
