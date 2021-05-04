 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged in a November shooting that killed another local man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, was arrested Tuesday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, also of Greensboro.

Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. Nov. 16 to a report of a gun fired at 1017 Logan St. and found Ellerbe injured. He died the next day.

Whorley is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News