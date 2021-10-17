Greensboro man charged in overdose deaths of three people found at Liberty mobile home park

LIBERTY — A Greensboro man is charged in the deaths of three people who were found unresponsive Saturday in Johnson's Mobile Home Park.

Two other people were found very ill at the location and officials determined all five had ingested cocaine laced with fentany, according to a news release from the Liberty Police Department.

Gumesindo Ala Acoste, Noe Garcia Zuniga and a third victim, whose name was being withheld until family members can be located and notified, died at the scene, police said. The other two people were treated at Chatham Hospital and released.

Xavier Da’Shawn Andrews has been charged with three counts of death by distribution in connection with the case, according to the news release. The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming, police said.

Andrews surrendered to law enforcement officers on Saturday night and is being held in Randolph County Jail under $1 million bail. He also has multiple pending felony drug charges in Guilford County, according to the release.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the Randolph County SERT team, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office vice unit, the Liberty Fire Department and Randolph County EMS assisted the Liberty Police Department.