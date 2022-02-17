 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro man charged in shooting early Thursday that sent 1 person to hospital, police say
Greensboro man charged in shooting early Thursday that sent 1 person to hospital, police say

Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
Updated 4:25 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been arrested in connection with a shooting early today that injured one person, police said.

Isaiah Corey Quick, 34, was placed in the Guilford County jail on $50,000 bail, police said in a news release. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, discharging a firearm into occupied property, going armed to the terror of people, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Officers were dispatched at 4:11 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Guerrant Street and found one injured person, who was taken to a hospital.

The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

GREENSBORO — One person was wounded during a shooting just after 4 a.m. Thursday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched at 4:11 a.m. to the 400 block of Guerrant Street and found one injured person, who was taken to a hospital. Police did not include other details in the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

