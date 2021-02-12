Greensboro man charged in woman's Feb. 4 shooting death, police say

GREENBORO — Police have arrested a Greensboro man in connection with a woman's shooting death earlier this month on Avalon Road.

Noland Lloyd Coles III, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of Fairview Street by officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said Friday in a news release. Coles is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on charges of first-degree murder, possession of firearm by a felon, felony breaking and entering, and first-degree kidnapping.

He is charged in the Feb. 4 death of 43-year-old Sanka Delayne Perry of Greensboro. Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. that day to the 300 block of Avalon Road and found Perry with injuries. Officials later confirmed Perry had been injured in a shooting.