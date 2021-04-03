 Skip to main content
Greensboro man charged in wreck Saturday on Battleground that killed Eden man
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man faces charges in a wreck Saturday that killed a 60-year-old Eden man.

Odis Alexiou, 71, was driving a Ford Explorer north on Battleground Avenue, just north of West Cornwallis Drive, when he crossed into southbound traffic and hit a Honda CR-V, police said in a news release. The front seat passenger of the Honda, Joseph Edwards, died from his injuries, police said.

Alexiou was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Impairment and speed are not factors in the crash, police said.

