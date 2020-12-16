Greensboro man charged with murder in Aug. 8 killing at Budget Motel

GREENSBORO — Police say tips helped lead to an arrest in a Greensboro man's death this summer.
Police said Wednesday in a news release that 36-year-old Kenyon Dante Dockery of Greensboro has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Gregory Guan Hardesty Jr. Officers found Hardesty unresponsive on the ground about 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Budget Motel, 512 Farragut St.
Police have not said how he was killed.
