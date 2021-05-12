 Skip to main content
Greensboro man charged with murder in connection to 2020 fatal shooting death, police say
Greensboro man charged with murder in connection to 2020 fatal shooting death, police say

GREENSBORO — Nearly a year after a Greensboro man was fatally shot, a second person has been arrested in connection to the man's death, police said in a news release. 

Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder. Camack is being held under a $300,000 bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.

On May 19, 2020, officers found 28-year-old Frederick Elijah Green in a parking lot in the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue, police said. Life-saving measures were attempted before Green was pronounced dead.

Days after the shooting, Rodney Damian Artison, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. 

Artison remains in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center under a $1 million bail. 

