Greensboro man charged with murder in connection to 2020 fatal shooting death, police say

GREENSBORO — Nearly a year after a Greensboro man was fatally shot, a second person has been arrested in connection to the man's death, police said in a news release.
Chantel Sonja Camack, 25, of Greensboro was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder. Camack is being held under a $300,000 bail at the Guilford County Detention Center.
On May 19, 2020, officers found 28-year-old Frederick Elijah Green in a parking lot in the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue, police said. Life-saving measures were attempted before Green was pronounced dead.
Days after the shooting, Rodney Damian Artison, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Artison remains in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center under a $1 million bail.