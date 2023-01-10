 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Greensboro man charged with murder in New Year's Day slaying of woman

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Authorities have charged a Greensboro man in the city's first homicide of the year.

In total, 45,221 deaths in 2020 were gun-related, which is a 14% increase over the prior year and a 43% increase over a decade before. Overall, gun-related deaths constitute a majority of both homicides and suicides in the U.S.

Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to a release from Greensboro police.

He is accused of killing Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Officers found Walker with a gunshot wound early on Jan. 1 in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sigler has been in police custody since the morning of Jan. 1 while he received medical treatment at a local hospital. Sigler was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, where he was the pedestrian, according to the release.

The crash occurred shortly after the shooting that led to Walker's death. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with police.

People are also reading…

Police declined to comment if Sigler and Walker knew each other.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida woman tries to take boa constrictor in carry on, gets caught by TSA x-ray machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert