Greensboro man charged with murder in New Year's Day slaying of woman

GREENSBORO — Authorities have charged a Greensboro man in the city's first homicide of the year.

Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to a release from Greensboro police.

He is accused of killing Natasha Yvette Walker, 32. Officers found Walker with a gunshot wound early on Jan. 1 in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sigler has been in police custody since the morning of Jan. 1 while he received medical treatment at a local hospital. Sigler was injured in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, where he was the pedestrian, according to the release.

The crash occurred shortly after the shooting that led to Walker's death. The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with police.

Police declined to comment if Sigler and Walker knew each other.