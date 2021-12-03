Greensboro man charged with second-degree murder after son, 19, dies from injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — A 34-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his teenage son, who was hospitalized Nov. 20 in critical condition with head injuries, Greensboro police said Friday in a news release.

On Nov. 20, officers responded to a home on Creekstone Court about "a fall with traumatic injuries" and found Raymon Fernandez with injuries to his head. Detectives later determined Alexander Fernandez, of Greensboro, assaulted his son, who succumbed to his injuries Nov. 27, police said in the news release.

Alexander Fernandez was arrested late Thursday and booked early Friday into the Guilford County Jail, where his bond was $505,000. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.