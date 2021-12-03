 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man charged with second-degree murder after son, 19, dies from injuries, police say
0 Comments
top story breaking

Greensboro man charged with second-degree murder after son, 19, dies from injuries, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alexander Fernandez.jpg

Alexander Fernandez

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — A 34-year-old man faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his teenage son, who was hospitalized Nov. 20 in critical condition with head injuries, Greensboro police said Friday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 20, officers responded to a home on Creekstone Court about "a fall with traumatic injuries" and found Raymon Fernandez with injuries to his head. Detectives later determined Alexander Fernandez, of Greensboro, assaulted his son, who succumbed to his injuries Nov. 27, police said in the news release.

Alexander Fernandez was arrested late Thursday and booked early Friday into the Guilford County Jail, where his bond was $505,000. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This incredibly small reptile species was just discovered in Madagascar

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert