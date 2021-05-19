 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man dies after being shot late Monday, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Greensboro man dies after being shot late Monday, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man critically injured in a shooting late Monday has died from his injuries, police said in a news release. 

Authorities are now investigating the death of Trebien Devon Womack, 27, as a homicide.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Womack in the 2500 block of Cherbonne Drive at about 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to police. 

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News