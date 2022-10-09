 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Greensboro man dies, another is charged, after early morning wreck on Randleman Road

  • 0

GREENSBORO — One man is dead and another is charged in his death after a crash early Sunday on Randleman Road.

Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, 24, of Greensboro, died as the result of injuries suffered in the 2:20 a.m. crash, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Rudy Thompson III, 35, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat on Randleman Road. His vehicle collided with the 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Hernandez in the 2300 block of the road, the news release said. It did not specify which direction each vehicle was traveling. 

Thompson was arrested and charged with aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 charged in robbery at Greensboro hotel last week

2 charged in robbery at Greensboro hotel last week

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29 to the Microtel Inn and Suites, 4304 Big Tree Way, for a reported robbery at the business. Police said that robbery was connected to a person getting robbed at the hotel on Sept. 24, but did not provide any further details on that earlier robbery.

Winston-Salem man gets 4 days in jail for torturing, killing small animals

Winston-Salem man gets 4 days in jail for torturing, killing small animals

Caleb Daniel Dewald, 20, received four consecutive suspended sentences of six to 18 months and more than two years of supervised probation. Dewald, who had no prior criminal record, also has to complete 48 hours of community service within 180 days, get a mental health assessment and continue treatment with a therapist. He also has to serve an active jail sentence of four days within the next 30 days, the judge ruled.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert