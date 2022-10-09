Greensboro man dies, another is charged, after early morning wreck on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO — One man is dead and another is charged in his death after a crash early Sunday on Randleman Road.
Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, 24, of Greensboro, died as the result of injuries suffered in the 2:20 a.m. crash, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Rudy Thompson III, 35, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat on Randleman Road. His vehicle collided with the 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Hernandez in the 2300 block of the road, the news release said. It did not specify which direction each vehicle was traveling.
Thompson was arrested and charged with aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.
The police department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.