 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man faces federal charges in NJ connected to Ponzi scheme, officials say
0 Comments
alert top story

Greensboro man faces federal charges in NJ connected to Ponzi scheme, officials say

  • 0

A Greensboro man faces federal charges in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least 25 people out of about $6.8 million since 2014, authorities said.

David Schamens, 64, was charged Monday with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. He is accused of using some of the money to repay earlier investors in the manner of a Ponzi scheme and to pay for his personal expenses, including a house and luxury car, according to the release.

Authorities accuse Schamens of fraudulently soliciting investments in various entities he controlled, including TD Trading LLC, TFG Trading LLC, TradeStream Analytics LTD, Tradedesk Financial Group Inc. and others, by promising investors they could see annual returns of 12% to 30%. In 2019, he began seeking investors in Tradestream Algo Fund, an algorithm-based trading pool that he claimed to have developed, according to the criminal complaint and statements made in court.

He is accused of moving money through several different bank accounts before using it for something not related to investing. Authorities say Schamens sent victims false account statements; posted false monthly account statements to his companies’ websites showing balances for trading accounts that did not exist; and sent false tax documents reporting earnings that did not exist.

Schamens face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 on the wire fraud charge, up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $1 million on the securities charge and up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 on the money laundering charge.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

11-year-old Ukrainian boy crosses to Slovakia alone with phone number on his hand

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert