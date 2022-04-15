Greensboro man gets 20 years for gun charges connected to traffic stop and hostage case

GREENSBORO — A federal judge sentenced a Greensboro man to a combined 20 years in prison in part for a hostage case in 2020 where he pointed a gun at a 3-year-old.

Matthew Leviticus Murphy, 32, was sentenced Friday for possession of a firearm by a felon in two separate incidents in Greensboro, the hostage case in 2020 and a traffic stop in 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release.

According to court documents, Murphy forced his way into a home in Greensboro on Nov. 21, 2020, pointing a firearm at multiple residents including the 3-year-old child. He demanded they pretend to know him once police arrived but a family member told officers Murphy had threatened to shoot them if they didn’t cooperate.

In the second case, Murphy was a passenger in a vehicle that police stopped on Jan. 21, 2021. According to court documents, Murphy tried to hide a plastic bag with white powder and hid a bag of the powder. Officers found two more clear plastic bags with the powder, a firearm, and a large amount of cash in the vehicle.

Lab testing confirmed that the powder contained fentanyl, authorities said.

According to the release, Murphy had been previously convicted of felonious second-degree burglary charges and theft in 2006, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary charges in 2012, and malicious conduct by a prisoner in 2014.