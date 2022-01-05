Greensboro man gets 46 years in federal prison over armed standoff with law enforcement in 2020

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man was sentenced Wednesday to 46 years in federal prison in connection with an hours-long standoff where he fired at law enforcement in 2020.

Randall Gray Stoneman Jr., 52, was convicted last year on Aug. 24 of knowingly possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, possessing firearms in furtherance of that offense, possessing firearms after a previous felony conviction, and possessing body armor after having been convicted of a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release. He was acquitted of a charge related to maintaining drug-involved premises.

Deputies were responding to a call about an assault just after 5:30 a.m. on April 29, 2020, at a home in the 600 block of Boxer Lane in Greensboro when Stoneman barricaded himself inside, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said at the time.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Stoneman was armed with two Remington 12-gauge shotguns, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Colt .223 caliber semiautomatic rifle, ammunition, and was wearing a ballistic vest during the confrontation with law enforcement. Officials also found dozens of rounds of ammunition, including 36 spent casings, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.