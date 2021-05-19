 Skip to main content
Greensboro man injured in shooting Monday dies from injuries, police say
Greensboro man injured in shooting Monday dies from injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man critically injured in a shooting late Monday has died from his injuries, police said in a news release. 

Authorities are now investigating the death of Trebien Devon Womack, 27, as a homicide.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Womack in the 2500 block of Cherbonne Drive at about 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to police. 

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

