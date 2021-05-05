Greensboro man, juvenile arrested in connection to string of robberies, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a Greensboro man and a juvenile in connection to three robberies that occurred within minutes of one another on Monday.

William Edward Alling, 20, and the juvenile have been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Monday evening around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Firehouse Grocery at 547 S. Mendenhall St. Two men robbed the store at gunpoint, took cash and fled.

There were two more robberies at a BP gas station at 4700 W. Market St. and the Circle K at 1585 New Garden Road within a half hour of the initial robbery, according to police.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery of a person at 1107 W. McGee St. A person told officers their vehicle was stolen by armed suspects, police said.

The pair was located a short while later in Durham and arrested, police said.

Alling is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center under a $175,000 bail.

Both Alling and the juvenile are facing additional charges from Durham police.