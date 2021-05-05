 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man, juvenile arrested in connection to string of robberies, police say
0 comments
top story

Greensboro man, juvenile arrested in connection to string of robberies, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
handcuffs.jpg (copy)

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a Greensboro man and a juvenile in connection to three robberies that occurred within minutes of one another on Monday. 

William Edward Alling, 20, and the juvenile have been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

Monday evening around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Firehouse Grocery at 547 S. Mendenhall St. Two men robbed the store at gunpoint, took cash and fled.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were two more robberies at a BP gas station at 4700 W. Market St. and the Circle K at 1585 New Garden Road within a half hour of the initial robbery, according to police. 

At about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery of a person at 1107 W. McGee St. A person told officers their vehicle was stolen by armed suspects, police said. 

The pair was located a short while later in Durham and arrested, police said.

Alling is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center under a $175,000 bail.

Both Alling and the juvenile are facing additional charges from Durham police.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms spread havoc in southern states

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting
Crime

Greensboro man charged in November fatal shooting

Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, was arrested Tuesday by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, also of Greensboro.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News