Greensboro man killed in Randall Street shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a Thursday night shooting as a homicide following the death of a Greensboro man, police said in a news release.

About 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Darius Antonio Terry, 37, in the 2000 block of Randall Street, according to police.

Terry was transported to a local hospital, but died from his injuries Friday, police said.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.