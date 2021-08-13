 Skip to main content
Greensboro man killed in Randall Street shooting, police say
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a Thursday night shooting as a homicide following the death of a Greensboro man, police said in a news release. 

About 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Darius Antonio Terry, 37, in the 2000 block of Randall Street, according to police. 

Terry was transported to a local hospital, but died from his injuries Friday, police said. 

Police have not released any suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

