GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is accused of swindling investors out of money by promising to invest it in real estate deals.

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Marshall E. Melton and his business, Integrated Consulting & Management LLC, targeted mostly older investors, according to a news release.

The SEC called the 65-year-old Melton a "repeat securities law violator." Melton was found liable in 1999 of defrauding clients through other firms he controlled. At the time, an administrative law judge sanctioned him from associating with certain members of the securities industry.

He pleaded guilty to securities fraud charges and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, but served only one year before being released, the SEC said.

The latest SEC complaint was filed May 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. It contends that between March 2016 and April 2021, seven investors gave Melton more than $1 million for what Melton described as a real estate development venture in Laurinburg. The form of the investments varied and the complaint does not say where the investors lived.

Melton told investors he would buy properties in downtown Laurinburg, renovate them for rental income and resale, and pay the investors a return from those proceeds, the complaint says.

Melton bought seven properties in Laurinburg, a city of about 15,000 people in Scotland County near the South Carolina border. Melton paid $340,000 for two office buildings, three retail buildings, a restaurant and a parking lot.

He made presentations to the Laurinburg City Council on his redevelopment plans and began gutting the interiors of some buildings. However, he did not pay firms who did this work, nor the taxes on the building, according to the lawsuit.

"(H)is uncompleted work left one building without glass windows and another so structurally unsound that it collapsed onto the sidewalk and an adjoining property during a seasonal hurricane," the complaint says.

The SEC said Melton used nearly two-thirds of the investors' money for his own use. He paid personal credit cards, dined at restaurants, bought groceries, liquor and clothes, and paid fees to an anti-aging wellness clinic, the lawsuit says.

Six of the investors ranged in age from almost 60 to just over 86, with an average age of 75 at the time of investment. Most investors were clients of his insurance business and had invested in his previous real estate venture, called Bulk Home Buyers.

A 78-year-old retired school teacher and her 82-year-old husband, a retired Marine, were among the investors. They met Melton through their church, where Melton served as a "Steven minister," a lay church member who counsels people experiencing life difficulties, the lawsuit says. He had previously convinced the teacher to invest $60,000 in Bulk Home Buyers, but later told her the money had been stolen.

If she invested $40,000, Melton told her he would give her credit for the $60,000, the complaint says.

In another instance, a retired physician whose wife had Alzheimer's disease, asked Melton how he could accumulate assets to pay for her care. Melton instructed him to mortgage his home for $250,000 and invest that money in the Laurinburg deal, according to the lawsuit.

An 86-year-old widow invested more than $128,000 and a 53-year-old software engineer invested $60,000, the lawsuit says. Two other investors, a retired physician and professor and his wife, invested $615,000 in the Laurinburg project.

When the latter two investors complained about the lack of returns, Melton convinced the retired school teacher and the software engineer to assign their interest in the properties back to him, stating that they were to be sold. He then transferred five of the Laurinburg properties to the complaining investors in exchange for a release of claims against him, according to the lawsuit.

The SEC seeks "permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest and civil penalties" against Melton and his business. It also seeks a conduct-based injunction against Melton, permanently enjoining him from participating in the issuance, purchase, offer, or sale of any security except for his own personal accounts.