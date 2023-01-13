 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro man sentenced in series of store robberies

GREENSBORO — A 36-year-old Greensboro man was sentenced for a series of robberies, most of them involving a gun, in 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

James Dennard Squire pleaded guilty in July to seven robberies and was effectively sentenced to 15 years and five months in prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles imposed the sentence for each of the seven robberies, but ordered the sentences to run concurrently, according to the release. 

Squire also was ordered to pay $10,674.44 in restitution and to serve concurrent three-year terms of federal supervised release.

He was accused of robbing the following businesses between Oct. 18, 2020, and Nov. 13, 2020: Circle K, 3700 Groometown Road; Walgreens, 300 E. Cornwallis Drive; CVS, 309 E. Cornwallis Drive; Crossroads Exxon, 5800 W. Market St.; Handy Kwik Shop, 2103 E. Cone Blvd.; Walgreens, 3001 E. Market St.; and Great Stops, 5412 W. Market St.

Amounts taken during the robberies ranged from $3,177 to $138. A gun was brandished in six of the seven robberies, according to the release.

Squire was sentenced under the Hobbs Act, which involves robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce. U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman Lynne Klauer said she could not comment on why the Hobbs Act was used, but said that it's a prosecutorial decision.

