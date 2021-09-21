 Skip to main content
Greensboro man shot early Tuesday has died, police say
Greensboro man shot early Tuesday has died, police say

Update 12:55 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police are now investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday as a homicide after the victim died.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Brandon Montrial Smith of Greensboro.

Officers responded to a shooting reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Bragg and Bennett streets where they found Smith shot. He later died of his injuries.

No further details were available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was shot early Tuesday in the area of Bragg and Bennett streets.

The shooting was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, but no other details — including the victim's condition — were immediately available, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Breaking News