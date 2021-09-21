Greensboro man shot early Tuesday has died, police say

Update 12:55 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police are now investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday as a homicide after the victim died.
Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Brandon Montrial Smith of Greensboro.
Officers responded to a shooting reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Bragg and Bennett streets where they found Smith shot. He later died of his injuries.
No further details were available.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.