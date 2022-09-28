 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro man shot to death Monday night is identified by High Point police

  • 0

HIGH POINT — A 28-year-old Greensboro man who was shot to death Monday night was identified by police as Shyheim J. Thornton. Another shooting victim was hospitalized a short time later, according to a news release from High Point police.

When officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of Emily Loop, they found a Thornton with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were notified that a second gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. The 20-year-old from Pleasant Garden was shot several times and required emergency surgery. Police did not release that man's name and condition.

Police are investigating Thornton's death as a homicide. Anyone with information about this or other violent crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

