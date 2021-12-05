Greensboro man sought in connection with attempted rape at High Point University, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities are searching for a Greensboro man in connection with an attempted rape at High Point University, according to a news release from High Point police.

At 6:15 a.m. Sunday, High Point police officers responded to the campus of High Point University after receiving a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault. During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, according to the release.

Saieed was reported to have been driving a black, 2012 GMC Terrain bearing the N.C. license plate No. JAK6736. Saieed has outstanding warrants for two counts each of attempted first-degree rape, assault on a female, first-degree burglary and breaking and entering, police said in the release.

Anyone who knows of Saieed's whereabouts is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, or download the P3 mobile app to report the information.