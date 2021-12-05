 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man sought in connection with attempted rape at High Point University, police say
0 Comments
breaking

Greensboro man sought in connection with attempted rape at High Point University, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — Authorities are searching for a Greensboro man in connection with an attempted rape at High Point University, according to a news release from High Point police.

Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed.jpg

Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed

At 6:15 a.m. Sunday, High Point police officers responded to the campus of High Point University after receiving a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault. During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, according to the release.

Saieed was reported to have been driving a black, 2012 GMC Terrain bearing the N.C. license plate No. JAK6736. Saieed has outstanding warrants for two counts each of attempted first-degree rape, assault on a female, first-degree burglary and breaking and entering, police said in the release.

Anyone who knows of Saieed's whereabouts is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, or download the P3 mobile app to report the information.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert