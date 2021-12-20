 Skip to main content
Greensboro man who operated lawn care company pleads guilty to filing false tax return, authorities say
Greensboro man who operated lawn care company pleads guilty to filing false tax return, authorities say

A Greensboro man pleaded guilty Monday to filing a materially false tax return, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Steve Sloan, 64, owned and operated Total Lawn and Landscape Pros, LLC, which provided general lawn care services. According to court documents, Sloan reported the company as a Schedule C business on his federal income tax returns.

In October 2018, Sloan filed a false federal income tax return that underreported company's 2017 gross receipts by more than $250,000, according to the release. Sloan also filed federal income tax returns for 2014 through 2016 and 2018 that similarly underreported its gross receipts, the Justice Department said.

A "significant percentage" of the unreported money stemmed from one elderly customer. For tax years 2014 through 2018, Sloan reported total gross receipts of approximately $855,000, whereas payments from the elderly customer alone exceeded $1.5 million over that same time period, according to the news release. In total, the tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service amounted to $318,735, the Justice Department said.

Sloan is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21 and faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. He also also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties, according to the release.

