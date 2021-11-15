 Skip to main content
Greensboro man wounded in October shooting dies of his injuries, police say
Greensboro man wounded in October shooting dies of his injuries, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating an October shooting as a homicide after the death of a gunshot victim, police said in a news release.

Avery William Horlbeck, 22, of Greensboro was injured in a shooting on Clifton Road at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, according to police. 

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Clifton Road and found Horlbeck, who was transported to a local hospital. 

Horlbeck has since died of his injuries, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

