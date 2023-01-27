Greensboro mom charged with child abuse in connection with fire where three children died

GREENSBORO — A woman whose three young children were killed in a December house fire was charged Friday with child abuse in connection with the blaze, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Brandi Sturdivant, 28, is accused of leaving her 1-year-old twin boys, Aerious and A'nyis Little, and 4-year-old son, Antonio Little Jr., alone at the home when the fire started.

She is charged with three counts of felony neglect and child abuses. She was being held at the Guilford County jail on $150,000 bail, Greensboro police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

No other information about the arrest was immediately available.

The investigation by the Greensboro Police and Greensboro Fire departments remains active.

Guilford Metro 911 first received a call about the fire in the one-story home at 7:54 a.m. on Dec. 19. When firefighters arrived at 2518 Grimsley St. four minutes later, “there was fire coming out of every window and the front door,” Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said at a news conference that morning.

Firefighters found three of Sturdivant’s six children dead in a corner bedroom after fire consumed much of the house at 2518 Grimsley St. The cause of the fire and the children’s deaths remains under investigation, police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said. After the fire, Sturdivant told a reporter her other children were at school when the fire began.

A neighbor called 911 about the fire and Sturdivant could be heard screaming in the background.

Sturdivant already faced a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child, stemming from an investigation into conditions observed at the home on Sept. 20.

According to an Oct. 19 arrest warrant for Sturdivant, a child younger than 2 years old was found covered in fecal matter. The conditions were so bad that the boy’s penis was swollen and injured, apparently caused by severe diaper rash, according to the warrant.

Sturdivant was arrested on Nov. 1 and was given $5,000 secured bail. Sturdivant bonded out of jail that same day, court records show. A court hearing on that case was postponed to April 13.

The day after the fatal fire, Sturdivant told a reporter that she did not know how the fire started. "And the smoke detectors don't work," Sturdivant said. "I didn't get no kind of alarm to the house being burned down.”

However, neighbors noted that her car was parked in the middle of the street when she began screaming for help. Sturdivant herself said she was outside of the home when the fire began, but later said she "barely made it out."

"I tried to go back in and get my babies, but there was no way. It was too smoky," Sturdivant said Dec. 20.

Neighbors said that after firefighters arrived at the scene, Sturdivant jumped into her car and sped away, crashing into concrete barriers at the end of the street.

She was taken to a hospital and released later that day.

PHOTOS: Fire destroys Greensboro home