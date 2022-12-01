 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro mom gets three life sentences in death of daughter, 2 others in 2020 New Year's Day killings

Brittany McKinney plans an insanity defense in killings of three people, including her daughter.

GREENSBORO — A woman accused of killing her daughter and two others on New Year’s Day 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday and received three life sentences .

Brittany McKinney was charged with the shooting deaths of 61-year-old Army veteran Jerry Griffin, 10-year-old Mkenzie Denise McKinney, her daughter, and 2-year-old Serenity Taliem Rose, a niece. Their bodies were found in a home she shared with some of the victims. She had been diagnosed with a mental illness years earlier when she lived in New Jersey.

"She is unbelievably remorseful," said her attorney, Guilford County Assistant Public Defender Wayne Baucino, a veteran of capital offense cases. "It's my opinion she was not in her right mind when this happened. There was no reason for this to be triggered."

Baucino said McKinney decided to accept the plea agreement because she did not want to go through a capital trial. If found guilty, she would have faced the death penalty.

People are also reading…

"She thinks about them every day," Baucino said of the victims.

Police officers were performing a welfare check at 3627 Sweet Birch Drive, in a southeast Greensboro subdivision, when they discovered the grisly scene around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.

McKinney’s daughter and Griffin were dead when officers arrived. Serenity died later from her injuries.

According to autopsy reports, both girls were shot in the face.

Griffin was shot in the back of the head.

Flowers, balloons and pictures sit in front of the house on Sweet Birch Drive where three people were killed on the first day of 2020. Brittany Christina McKinney pleaded guilty Thursday in the deaths and received life sentences for all three deaths.

It was a crime that sent shockwaves through the city because of its gruesomeness as well as its inexplicable nature.

Police later apprehended McKinney at a nearby convenience store. Officers responding to an unrelated call were able to connect McKinney to a hit-and-run accident that took place around 11:30 a.m. — shortly after the bodies were found — at East Wendover Avenue and North English Street involving a 2011 GMC vehicle belonging to Griffin.

According to the police report, the GMC was traveling west in the center lane of Wendover Avenue when it left the road and hit a utility pole before colliding with another vehicle. Witnesses told police the driver got out and left on foot.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

