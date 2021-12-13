Greensboro police identify officer shot in leg during struggle and the woman arrested in the incident

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer was shot in her leg during a struggle Monday afternoon outside of an IHOP restaurant, according to Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer had responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance at the IHOP at 1101 Lanada Road just before 2 p.m., police spokesman Ron Glenn said.

The officer, whom police did not immediately identify, was involved in a struggle outside the IHOP with one of the people involved in the domestic dispute, Glenn said.

During that struggle, he said, the officer was shot in the leg.

Glenn said he could not yet say who fired the shot, including whether it was the officer, nor whether the gun fired was the officer's weapon.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

The other person involved in the struggle was arrested, but Glenn said he could not say what charges were filed.

That person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, he said.

Officers did close the restaurant after the shooting, and it was unclear if it has reopened.