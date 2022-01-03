Greensboro pair dead after early morning shooting on Drawbridge Parkway, police say

GREENSBORO — A homicide investigation is underway after two people found shot early Monday morning died from their injuries, police said in a news release.
About 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Drawbridge Creek Apartments at 3520 Drawbridge Parkway.
Officers found Gustav Sidney Brown, 22, and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
Brown and Miller, both of Greensboro, were transported to a local hospital where they later died, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.