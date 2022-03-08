Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro pastor who started what is now a popular "soul seafood" restaurant in his backyard is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on repeated failures to appear in court over nearly decade-old unpaid loans.
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts by Guilford County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over those debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.
Knotts, who has been in jail since March 2, is scheduled to appear before Craig on Monday.
No one at the church or the restaurant could be reached for comment. It is unclear if he has an attorney.
Knotts also has an unrelated court appearance scheduled for later this month for two felony worthless check charges totaling $19,000 to Performance Food Service of Hickory, where an official there declined comment. In North Carolina, it is a felony to write a worthless check over $2,000. That court appearance is March 28.
An ordained minister for more than 20 years and the leader of The Embassy Church, Knotts otherwise has mostly old speeding and traffic offenses on his driving record.
Knott’s restaurant has drawn traveling entertainers and some of the area's best-known local politicians who are among those on social media with pictures taken inside the restaurant on Gate City Boulevard — from Mayor Nancy Vaughan to former City Councilperson Tony Wilkins, who jokes on Facebook about an "addict’s” food section there. Knotts was also working on a Chapel Hill location.
Knotts told the News & Record in 2019 that he took on the restaurant business after coming up with a seafood boil recipe that was popular with family and friends. As they shared his backyard boils on social media, interest grew, and he started delivering his seafood.
"I started out one day a week at 50 plates," Knotts said at the time.
The road to opening Seafood Destiny was not without adversity. He lost $10,000 in his first attempt to get a truck through an online business deal that turned out to be a scam. He later bought a different truck. Setbacks on up-fitting the restaurant delayed the opening.
