Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro pastor who started what is now a popular "soul seafood" restaurant in his backyard is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on repeated failures to appear in court over nearly decade-old unpaid loans.

A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts by Guilford County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John O. Craig III on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over those debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.

Knotts, who has been in jail since March 2, is scheduled to appear before Craig on Monday.

No one at the church or the restaurant could be reached for comment. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Knotts also has an unrelated court appearance scheduled for later this month for two felony worthless check charges totaling $19,000 to Performance Food Service of Hickory, where an official there declined comment. In North Carolina, it is a felony to write a worthless check over $2,000. That court appearance is March 28.