Greensboro physician and pain management practice to pay $500,000 to resolve health care fraud allegations
Greensboro physician and pain management practice to pay $500,000 to resolve health care fraud allegations

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro pain management practice and its owner have agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve allegations of health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. 

Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, owner of HEAG Pain Management Center, is accused of billing Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary diagnostic testing between January 2011 and October 2016, the DOJ said. 

According to the release, unqualified staff at HEAG frequently performed nerve conduction studies, despite coverage rules requiring a physician to perform the tests.

The tests were performed prior to any examination by Gyarteng-Dakwa and therefore not tailored to the treatment of the individual patient, acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston said in the release.  

The scheme made it possible for Gyarteng-Dakwa to increase profits rather than make medical decisions based on the needs of patients, she said. 

