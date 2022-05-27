 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro police: 2 people hospitalized after separate attacks overnight

GREENSBORO — Police say they are looking for suspects in two different incidents overnight that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded at 11:16 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of South Elm Street about an assault and located a victim who had been struck by an unknown blunt object. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At 1:41 a.m. today, officers responded to the 3800 block of Gilmore Drive about a shooting. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released any other details about either incident.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.

