Greensboro police: 21-year-old dies after being found injured late Monday night

City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after Sherrod Ferebee, 21, of Greensboro, died after being injured late Monday night.

Officers found Ferebee after responding at 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine cause of death, a police department spokeswoman said this morning.

No additional details are being released at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

