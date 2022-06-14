Greensboro police: 21-year-old dies after being found injured late Monday night

GREENSBORO — Police say they are now investigating a homicide after Sherrod Ferebee, 21, of Greensboro, died after being injured late Monday night.
Officers found Ferebee after responding at 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
Police are waiting for the Medical Examiner to determine cause of death, a police department spokeswoman said this morning.
No additional details are being released at this time.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.