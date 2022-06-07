Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after shooting victim's death

GREENSBORO — Police announced today that they are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man died from injuries received during a shooting late Sunday night.

Kevin Byron Smith was one of two victims taken by ambulance to a hospital with "unknown injuries" after officers responded to a shooting at 11:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North English Street, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said in the news release that they are not providing any other details at this time and that no suspect information is available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.