Greensboro police: Burglary suspect hospitalized after his gun fires during struggle with officers early Wednesday

GREENSBORO — A 29-year-old burglary suspect was hospitalized early Wednesday after shooting himself during a struggle with police officers, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Ryan Robert Aughenbaugh, of Greensboro, was listed in stable condition and has been charged with three counts of breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. police said in the news release.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Westhaven Drive about a burglary from a motor vehicle still in progress. As officers arrived, they attempted to arrest the suspect and a struggle ensued while police attempted to obtain the suspect’s weapons.

"During the struggle, the suspect discharged his weapon, resulting in non life-threatening injury to himself," police said in the news release.

Two officers went to a local hospital for evaluation. One officer was treated for a minor injury and released, and there were no injuries to the other officer, a department spokeswoman said by email Wednesday.

According to the news release, the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division and Criminal Investigations Division are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine the sequence of events and whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.