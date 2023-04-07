GREENSBORO — Police arrested a 23-year-old man this week on robbery charges involving several local businesses.
Greensboro police charged Qamontez R. Brown with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the following:
- Dec. 11 - Attempted commercial robbery of Subway, 2910 W. Gate City Blvd.
- March 11 - Commercial robbery of Your Way Grocery, 2436 W. Florida St.
- March 22 - Commercial robbery of El Torito, 2613 W. Gate City Blvd.
Police, who announced the arrest in a news release Thursday, responded to a robbery of a business just after 1:30 a.m. today in the 3900 block of North Church Street. Details were not immediately available.
