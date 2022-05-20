Greensboro police charge suspect with murder in man's death

GREENSBORO — A local man has been charged with first-degree murder after the October shooting death of another.

Tyshon Abdulah Davis, 20, was charged Thursday in the death of Brendon Redfearn, 18. Both live in Greensboro.

In October, police responded to the 4200 block of Kildare Drive in reference to a shooting. Officers found Redfearn suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Davis is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, records show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.